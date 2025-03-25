Some forest access roads closed during Spring thaw

The Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture has closed some forest access roads in central and western Newfoundland during the spring thaw.

Access roads in Point Leamington, Botwood, Lewisporte, Glenwood, Birchy Bay, Gander Bay, Gambo and Glovertown areas will be temporarily closed.

In western Newfoundland Pasture Road, located off the TCH approximately four kilometres east of Robinson’s turnoff, O’Regans Resource Road in the community of Oregans, and Abitibi Road from the Burgeo Highway to Beothuk Lake are closed.

Signage will be posted at gates leading to the closed roads. These roads will be closed until further notice.