Soldiers from this province assisting in Nova Scotia wildfire efforts

Canadian Armed Forces members from this province are supporting the relief and remediation efforts in the Nova Scotia wildfires

The 5th Canadian Division, made up of soldiers from this province as well as the Maritimes, have been called to help in remediation efforts. Teams from the division over the weekend made preparations to train with the immediate response unit for fire remediation efforts and to deploy once the conditions were ready.

The Minister of National Defence says Canadian Forces support is also under way in Quebec.