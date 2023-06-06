Soggy Tuesday on tap for the Island

An area of low pressure is swirling off the coast of Nova Scotia this morning and is helping drive soaking rains across the region. This is, undoubtedly, helping alleviate the ideal wildfire conditions in the area. The low is visible on satellite this morning. You can see it driving the counterclockwise circulation in the cloud cover.
That area of low pressure will not do a whole lot of moving today and will keep the weather pattern in the region status quo, with respect to the wind direction, drizzle, and fog for Tuesday. The low will also spread rain across the Island today, and will slowly drift north towards Labrador this evening and tonight. The rain will then continue in some parts of Labrador into Thursday or Friday. Particularly along the southern area of the coast.
Rainfall over the next couple of days will not be prolific, but some areas will pick up some significant, much-needed rainfall from this slow-moving cyclone. Particularly along the Northern Peninsula and southern Labrador, where Rainfall Warnings may be issued by ECCC NL.
Temperatures today will again be on the cool and below-normal side of things for most. Expect highs on the Island near 10 and into Labrador. There are some signs of warmer weather over the next couple of days… with perhaps form mid to upper teens even over eastern Newfoundland. Stay tuned for details!