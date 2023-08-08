News

Social media post hopes to make a dream come true

Posted: August 8, 2023 1:46 pm |
By Marykate O'Neill


Glenn Thomas posted this to Facebook earlier today hoping the power of social media could help make a dream come true.

Winfield Harnett lives at Karwood Retirement Home in Paradise and he loves antique cars.

Glenn Thomas is asking that anybody who has an antique car, or that can help out, to contact him to arrange this last minute get together for Winfield.

Post Views: 113

Scroll to top