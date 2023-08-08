Social media post hopes to make a dream come true

Glenn Thomas posted this to Facebook earlier today hoping the power of social media could help make a dream come true.
Winfield Harnett lives at Karwood Retirement Home in Paradise and he loves antique cars.
Glenn Thomas is asking that anybody who has an antique car, or that can help out, to contact him to arrange this last minute get together for Winfield.
Province provides health care recruitment drive updateBy Jodi Cooke — 40 mins ago
More than 40 physicians have agreed to work in Newfoundland and Labrador since the start of the fiscal year (April 1, 2023), including in hard-to-fill areas such as Bonavista, Burin, Carbonear, Clarenville, Grand Falls-Windsor, Fogo Island and Twillingate.
Additionally, during the same period the Department of Health and Community Services and NL Health Services have recruited more than 170 nurses, including licensed practical nurses, registered nurses and nurse practitioners.
While some physicians have begun practicing in the province, others are anticipated to begin practicing later this year. Start dates for each physician range from mid-April to early December.Post Views: 34
Marine Atlantic says weather may impact Wednesday and Thursday’s crossings – August 9 and 10, 2023By Eddie Sheerr — 1 hour ago
Marine Atlantic is advising passengers of a potential weather impact on Wednesday and Thursday’s crossings between North Sydney, NS, and Channel-Port aux Basques, NL.
Passengers are advised there is a high potential that operations on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. will be impacted by a forecasted weather event. The early morning crossing from Port aux Basques to North Sydney on Thursday, August 10, 2023, may also be impacted
Predicted winds in excess of 40 knots (75 km/h) and 5-meter seas are expected. It is likely that the following sailings will be canceled:
- Port aux Basques to North Sydney, 9 Aug. at 11:45
- North Sydney to Port aux Basques, 9 Aug. at 12:15
- North Sydney to Port aux Basques, 9 Aug. at 17:45
- Port aux Basques to North Sydney, 10 Aug. at 06:30
Passengers on these sailings are encouraged to consider traveling today due to limited availability on many upcoming sailings. Please contact Reservations for the latest availability and to amend your booking at 1-800-341-7981.
Check for updates at https://www.marineatlantic.ca/Post Views: 52
Road closure for Pitts Memorial DriveBy Marykate O'Neill — 2 hours ago
The eastbound and westbound lanes of Pitts Memorial Drive from Bay Bulls Road to the CN Viaduct will close from 6:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13.
The closure includes the westbound lane entrances to the viaduct via Hamilton Avenue, New Gower Street and Job Street. Eastbound traffic will exit by Bay Bulls Road. The closure is necessary to complete work related to the removal and reinstallation of a culvert.
Motorists are asked to pay attention to traffic control measures and take an alternate route if possible.Post Views: 73