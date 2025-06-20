So long and farewell to Eddie Sheerr

NTV’s Ryan Harding looks back at Eddie Sheer’s 12-year career at NTV.
Post Views: 0
You Might also like
-
Inside Story: Forestry ministers discuss climate change in St. John’sBy Rosie Mullaley — June 18, 2025
The wildfire threatening Badger is just the latest in a long string of emergencies right…Post Views: 107
-
Inside Story: Proper review needed for problems with Churchill Falls MOU, David Vardy saysBy Michael Connors — June 13, 2025
He was one of the most vocal critics of the Muskrat Falls project, now he’s…Post Views: 199
-
Inside Story: Alison Coffin’s legal team discusses election settlementBy Web Team — June 12, 2025
This week, there was bombshell news in the 2021 pandemic election court resolution which saw…Post Views: 210