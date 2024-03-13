Snowy drive across central and western areas of the Island

On the Northern Peninsula, roads are snow-covered north of Port Saunders and travel is not recommended from Roddickton to Plum Point. Roads are snow-covered from Rocky Harbour to Gallants and in central sections of the Island. From Badger to South Brook, travel is not recommended. Elsewhere across the province, roads are bare.

From Churchills Falls to the Quebec Border, roads are partly snow-covered. Roads are bare from Churchill Falls to Happy Valley-Goose Bay and snow-covered south and east of Kenamu River.

The MV Kamutik W is out of service. Marine Atlantic is operating on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flight 689 is cancelled. Provincial Airlines Flight 927 at the Deer Lake Regional Airport is delayed. Flights are on time at the Gander International Airport.