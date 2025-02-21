Snowstorm forces early closures on Avalon

A winter storm shut down much of the Avalon Peninsula Friday afternoon, prompting early closures organizations and business.

Heavy snow began on the southern Avalon early this morning and by noon it hit the metro region.

Reduced visibility led Memorial University to close its St. John’s campuses for the afternoon. Provincial government offices in metro also closed, as well as St. John’s courts and Sheriff’s Office. K-12 schools were already closed Friday for the winter break.

Visibility was reduced due to a combination of snowfall and strong winds this afternoon, forcing Metrobus off the roads at 3 p.m.

The RCMP on the Avalon continue to advise drivers to avoid all unessential travel on the Trans-Canada Highway due to extremely poor driving conditions.

Upwards of 20 centimetres is expected to fall, ending this evening.