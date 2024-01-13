Snowmobile rider charged with impaired after getting stuck in snowbank

A 65-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving by Forteau RCMP on Jan. 10 after police responded to the report of a vehicle stuck in a snowbank at the intersection of Harbour Drive and Route 510 in Forteau.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police received the report and responded. The driver, who was located at the scene of the crash, showed signs of alcohol impairment and failed a roadside breath test. At the detachment, the man provided further breath samples that were more than twice the legal limit.

The driver was released from police custody and is set to appear in court at a later date to answer to charges of impaired driving. His driver’s licence was suspended and the vehicle was seized and impounded.