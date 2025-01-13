Snowmobile Goes Through Ice in Labrador City

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says there were no serious injuries when a snowmobile went through the ice between Harry Lake and Little Wabush Lake.

Three individuals were on the snowmobile when the vehicle and the attached sled went through the ice on Sunday afternoon.

All three were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police are urging caution when operating snowmobiles on bodies of water due to lower water levels this year and a late start to the snowmobile season. The rivers, in particular, have multiple open areas. It is recommended that you remain on the groomed trails.