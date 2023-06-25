Snowbirds wow big crowd in Conception Bay South

The Snowbirds wowed a huge crowd in Conception Bay South on Saturday as part of a nationwide tour.
You Might also like
-
Royal St. John’s Regatta’s June Day races take place at Quidi Vidi Lake
Dozens of fixed-seat rowers took part in their first competitive event of the year over the weekend, with the Royal St. John’s Regatta’s June Day races at Quidi Vidi Lake.
Held on discovery day each year, the event is used by many crews as a warm-up to the annual Regatta.Post Views: 0
-
More than 2,000 take part in 95th Annual Tely 10 road race
More than two thousand people ran, walked and rolled their way to the finish line today in the 95th annual Tely 10-mile road race.
Noah Defreyne of St. John’s was the overall winner, while Kate Bazeley, also of St. John’s, was the first female finisher, in a race that brought tough conditions under high humidity.
NTV’s Rosie Mullaley was at the start and the finish and has this story.Post Views: 0
-
Group protests city councils decision to erect fence around George Street stage
A group of people took to the George Street stage in downtown St. John’s Saturday to raise their voices, not in music, but in protest.
They say city council’s decision to put fencing around the stage was wrong, and that a different approach should be taken when it comes to getting homeless people off public places.
NTV’s Rosie Mullaley was at the event and files this story.Post Views: 0