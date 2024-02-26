Snow ends on the Avlaon this evening, but more flurries move across the Island into Tuesday morning

Today’s semi-surprise snowfall we dealt with on the Avalon will end this evening. Beyond that, we will see an area of light snow, and flurries move across western, southern, and eastern Newfoundland from late tonight into mid-morning on Tuesday. Once that passes, we are looking at a decent Tuesday for much of the Province.
Wednesday and Thursday, we will see an area of low-pressure tracking into Quebec. This will put the entire Province on the warm side of the storm, and warm temperatures, rain, and wind are on the way for many areas in the time frame.
Cold air returns in a big way later Thursday in Labroadd and Friday on the Island. Check out my latest forecast (above) from the NTV Evening News Hour for all the details.