Snow-covered roads on the west coast of the Island

On the west coast of the Island, roads are snow-covered with icy and slushy patches. Along the south coast, roads are partially snow-covered. Elsewhere roads are bare.

Roads are partly snow-covered in Labrador with icy sections, areas of drifting snow and good visibility.

Marine Atlantic is anticipating impacts to crossings on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The MV Kamutik W, MV Sound of Islay, MV Gallipoli, and MV Terra Nova are out of service. The MV Marine Trader is in service but off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flights 698 and 697 are cancelled. In Deer Lake, Provincial Airlines Flight 902 is delayed and Air Canada flights 1174 and 1173 are cancelled. Flights in Gander are on time.