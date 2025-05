Across the west coast of the Island, roads are wet with snow-covered sections on the Baie Verte Peninsula through to Rocky Harbour and on the eastern side of the Northern Peninsula and from Gallants to Robinsons. On the eastern half of the Island, roads are bare and dry with good visibility.

Roads across Labrador are bare and dry.

The MV Astron W is out of service. All other ferries are on schedule.

Flights are on time in St. John’s, Gander, and Deer Lake.