Snow-covered roads in the Corner Brook and Deer Lake area

Across the province, most roads are bare with fair to good visibility. There are a few trouble areas. Roads in and around the Corner Brook and Deer Lake areas are partly snow-covered with slushy and icy patches.

In Labrador, the road from Happy Valley Goose Bay to Cache River Depot and from Cache River Depot to Churchills Falls are partly snow-covered with icy sections.

The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule due to a gale warning. The ship is holding at Rigolet. The MV Marine Voyager is out of service. Air service has been arranged. Other ferries including Marine Atlantic are on schedule.

There are a few flight delays. At the St. John’s International Airport PAL Airlines Flight 928 from Deer Lake is delayed, PAL Airlines Flight 922 from Gander is delayed, and PAL Airlines Flight 921 to Gander is also delayed.

At the Gander International Airport PAL Airlines flights 921 and 922 are delayed.

Provincial Airlines Flight 928 from Goose Bay and Provincial Airlines Flight 928 at the Deer Lake Regional Airport are delayed.