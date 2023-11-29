Snow covered roads in central and on the west coast

Across the Avalon and Burin Peninsula, roads are bare and wet. In Central, Route 360, Notre Dame Junction to Traytown are areas north are partly snow-covered.

Across the west coast, roads are snow-covered on the southwest coast, the Great Northern Peninsula and the Baie Verte Peninsula.

The Trans-Labrador Highway is snow-covered with icy and slushy patches.

The Beaumont Hamel will be on a load-and-go service. The MV Legionnaire is still out of service. Marine Atlantic is on schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, PAL Airlines flight 922 from Gander is delayed and Air Canada flight 8117 to Halifax is delayed.

At the Gander International Airport, PAL Airlines flights 921 and 922 are delayed.

Flights are on time at the Deer Lake Regional Airport.