On the Great Northern Peninsula and the north coast, roads are partly snow-covered. For most other areas, roads are bare and wet with fair to good visibility.

Roads in Labrador are snow-covered with icy and slushy patches with good visibility.

The MV Beaumont Hamel is operating on a load and go basis until the MV Legionnaire returns to service this morning. Other ferries are on schedule.

PAL Flight 928 is delayed in Deer Lake. Flights in St. John’s and Gander are on time.