Snow-covered roads in a few areas this morning

Roads are snow-covered with good visibility along the west coast, and roads on the south coast and southern Avalon Peninsula are partly snow-covered with icy and slushy patches. Roads are largely bare in central Newfoundland.

Across the Big Land, roads are partly snow-covered with icy patches and good visibility.

Marine Atlantic crossings scheduled for this morning will leave earlier than expected and crossings on Thursday could be impacted. Both the MV Astron W and MV Beaumont Hamel are operating on a load-and-go basis. The MV Qajaq W is out of service due to ice conditions.

At the St. John’s International Airport, PAL Airlines flights 924 and 923 are delayed and Air Canada Flight 696 is delayed. In Deer Lake, PAL flights 902, 923, and 924 are delayed.