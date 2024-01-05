Snow-covered roads and several flight delays as storm approaches

Across the island, most roads are snow-covered with a few icy and slushy sections with fair to good visibility.

In Labrador, roads are snow-covered with good visibility.

Marine Atlantic is warning of potential delays this evening and Saturday. Provincial ferries are operating on time.

There are several flight cancellations at the St. John’s International Airport. Air Canada flights 690, 1520, 2097, 697, and 1523 are impacted. WestJet flights 626 and 627 are cancelled.

At the Deer Lake Regional Airport Provincial Airlines flights 924 and 927 are delayed. Flights at the Gander International Airport are on time.