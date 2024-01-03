Snow-covered roads along the west coast

Across the Avalon Peninsula, central Newfoundland, and the south coast roads are bare with a few icy patches. Roads are snow-covered across the west coast and the Great Northern Peninsula. In Labrador, roads are snow-covered. Visibility is good across the province.

Marine Atlantic is on time today but anticipates impacts on Friday and Saturday. All other ferries are on schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Porter Airlines flight 2282 to Halifax is cancelled. Flights are on time at the Gander International Airport and Deer Lake Regional Airport.