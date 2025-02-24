Snow-covered roads across the West Coast, partly snow-covered elsewhere

Roads are partly snow-covered across the Avalon and central. On the west coast, roads are snow-covered with slushy sections.

In Labrador, roads are partly snow-covered with icy patches.

The North Sydney to Port aux Basques crossing on Marine Atlantic scheduled for 11:45 has been rescheduled to 12:30 p.m. Crossings for tonight are cancelled and crossings on Tuesday could be impacted.

The MV Astron W is in service on a load and go basis. The MV Flanders is also on a load and go schedule. The MV Sound of Islay is out of service and the MV Qajaq W is out of service.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 1049 and Air Canada Flight 693 are delayed. At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Provincial Airlines Flight 902 is delayed. Flights in Gander are on time.