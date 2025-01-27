Snow-covered roads across the west and south coast

Along the west coast and south coast of the Island, roads are snow-covered. There is poor visibility on the Bay D’Espoir Highway and travel is not recommended from the Trans-Canada Highway to Howley. On the Avalon Peninsula, roads are partly snow-covered with icy and slushy sections.

Across Labrador, roads are partly snow-covered with icy patches.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled all crossings for today and anticipates impacts to crossings on Tuesday and Wednesday morning. The MV Sound of Islay is out of service due to a mechanical issue.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 1049 is delayed and in Deer Lake PAL Flight 902 is delayed.