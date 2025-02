Roads are snow-covered across the entire province this morning. There are areas of poor visibility on parts of the Northern Peninsula and the west coast.

The MV Flanders is in service but off schedule. The MV Terra Nova will attempt the 7:00 a.m. crossing to Bay Largent, however, changes or cancellations may occur due to current weather conditions.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Porter Flight 230 is delayed. In Deer Lake, PAL Flight 902 is delayed. Flights are on time in Gander.