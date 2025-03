On the Northern Peninsula and northern coastal areas, roads are partly snow-covered. There is some drifting snow from Carmanville to New Wes Valley. Roads elsewhere are bare.

If you’re driving in Labrador, you’ll encounter partly snow-covered roads with icy and slushy patches and good visibility.

Due to missed runs earlier this week, the M/V Marine Coster 3 will run on Monday’s schedule. Other ferries are on schedule.

Flights are on time in St. John’s, Gander, and Deer Lake.