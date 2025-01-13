Snow-covered roads across most of the province

Roads are snow-covered on portions of the Great Northern Peninsula, central Newfoundland, and the northern Avalon with snow falling over the northern Avalon and east of Deer Lake.

In Labrador, roads are partly snow-packed with icy and slushy patches and good visibility.

The MV Qajaq W is on a revised schedule today due to a very high morning tide and expected surge at the dock in Blanc Sablon. It is expected to dock in St. Barbe at noon and arrive in Blanc Sablon at 2:30 p.m.

In St. John’s, PAL Airlines Flight 928, WestJet flights 1049 and 1948 are delayed. In Deer Lake, PAL Airlines Flight 928 is also delayed. Flights in Gander are on time.