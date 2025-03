Roads are bare and wet on the Avalon and Burin Peninsula and snow-covered elsewhere across the Island.

In Labrador, roads are bare and dry, with icy patches and good visibility.

Marine Atlantic and provincial ferries are on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Canadian North Flight 5T1584 and Sunwing Flight WG581 are delayed. Flights are on time in Gander and Deer Lake.