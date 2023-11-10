Snow-covered and slushy roads in Central Newfoundland

Across the Avalon Peninsula and south coast roads are wet. In central Newfoundland, there are snow-covered and slushy areas from Terra Nova National Park to Badger and on the Baie Verte Peninsula.

Across the west coast roads are wet. The highway from Plum Point to Englee is snow-covered. Visibility on the Botwood Highway and Fortune Harbour Road is poor. Elsewhere visibility is fair to good.

In Labrador, roads are snow-covered with slushy sections.

The Bell Island Ferry Service is operating with just the Beaumont Hamel this morning.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flight 2250 from Halifax is delayed and Air Canada flight 698 from Toronto is delayed. PAL Airlines flight 901 to Deer Lake and Air Canada flight 2255 to Halifax is delayed.

At the Deer Lake Regional Airport Provincial Airlines flight 901 from Goose Bay and Air Canada flight 2283 to Halifax are delayed.

There are no delays at the Gander International Airport.