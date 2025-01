The roads on the northern half of the Avalon through central Newfoundland are partially snow-covered with icy sections, and the roads on the Northern Peninsula are snow-covered.

Across the Big Land roads are snow-covered with icy and slushy patches and good visibility.

The MV Sound of Islay is in service but off schedule due to a medical call.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 264, Air Canada Flight 688, and Porter Flight 230 are delayed.