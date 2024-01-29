Snow becomes heavier across eastern regions this afternoon before ending this evening

The snow has arrived in eastern Newfoundland and will become heavier as the afternoon progresses. Wind speeds will be slow to increase but will increase later in the afternoon and evening. Gusts will be as high as 60 or 70 km/h from the northeast. This freshening wind, combined with the falling snow, will create areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility. Travel conditions will go downhill this afternoon but much faster once the wind ramps up after 4 or 5 PM.
The snow will end from southwest to northeast between 9 PM and midnight, ending last in the Metro/Northeast Avalon.
I’ll have more updates throughout the day.