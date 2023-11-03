SJRFD reminding residents to Change Your Clocks and Change Your Batteries

Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday at 2:00 a.m. when time goes back one hour.

The St. John’s Regional Fire Department is reminding people that this is a good time to change and test the batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

Smoke alarms should be tested at least once a month and should be replaced when they are ten years old and five or more years old for a carbon monoxide detector.

A smoke alarm should be on every level of the home including the basement. In addition, there should be one in every bedroom and outside sleeping areas