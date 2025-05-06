Sisters unite to ‘Stuff the Truck’ in honour of National Red Dress Day

On Saturday, Jennifer Kelly and her sister Angela from Sisters Gifts NL collaborated with the Status of Women Central (SoWC) and Walmart GFW for a Stuff the Truck fundraising event in honor of National Red Dress Day on Monday.

This initiative was aimed to support the essential programs offered by SoWC for vulnerable women facing violence and hardship in our communities. Despite the chilly winds, there was a strong interest in the MMIWG2S+ issues, leading to many meaningful conversations within the community. The event successfully raised over $500 in gift cards, along with an estimated $1,500 in donations of comfort items.

A representative with the SoWC noted that, due to rising prices and the current economic situation, the demand for assistance has been increasing, adding that that these donations will be distributed in the coming weeks.