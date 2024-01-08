Sisters living in N.L. hope to bring their brothers to safety from Gaza

Two sisters living in this province are hoping to bring their brothers from Gaza to Newfoundland and Labrador. MUN Students’ Union is advocating on behalf of the family, and is now calling on the federal government to accept more visa applications from relatives of Canadians who are living in Gaza.

Ottawa announced it would be offering visas to people in Gaza with ties to Canada, but there would be a maximum of 1,000 visa applications accepted. John Harris with MUNSU says he is hoping to see the federal governments offer expanded.

Marilyn and Miran Kasken are hoping to fundraise money for their younger brothers Fahed and Talal, for when they hopefully arrive in this province. They say their brothers have been in extreme danger since October, and say the trauma they are experiencing right now is beyond words.