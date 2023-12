The RNC has notified SIRT-NL that a 52-year-old man died this morning after being taken into custody by an RNC officer. Subsequent to detaining the man, the RNC transferred him to HMP custody.

This morning, the man was found to be unresponsive in his cell and was transferred to Western Memorial Regional Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. SIRT-NL is conducting an investigation into the matter.