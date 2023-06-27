SIRT-NL confirms identity of deceased individual in officer-involved shooting

The serious incident response team has provided an update on the police-involved shooting that happened on June. 12 at Regatta Plaza. SIRT-NL has confirmed the identity of the man involved as 38-year-old Omar Mohammed. The team has now exhausted all efforts to notify the family of the deceased, but have been unable to do so. The identity of the deceased has been confirmed with a close friend and roommate. Anyone with information respecting the deceased and his family connections is asked to contact SIRT-NL. This is an ongoing criminal homicide investigation. More information will be released in the Director’s Report upon the conclusion of the investigation.
Update: Serious crash closes portion of Outer Ring Road; RNC seeking informationBy Earl Noble — 21 hours ago
A single-vehicle crash on the Outer Ring Road late Monday afternoon sent one person to hospital with serious injuries and closed a portion of the busy highway. Police are looking for anyone with information.
The crash happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the road, between Aberdeen Avenue and Logy Bay Road. The driver of an eastbound Hyundai SUV, red in colour, lost control of the car, swerving into the ditch and rolling over multiple times. The vehicle came to rest back on the roadway, leaving a trail of debris in its path. The car sustained extensive damage.
The passenger of the car, a twenty-six year old female, was ejected from the vehicle and subsequently taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver or the car left the scene of the crash on foot. A search by officers with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC), including Police Dog Services, ensued. The RNC stated roughly two hours after the collision that the driver of the vehicle had been located nearby. As a result, a thirty-seven year old male was placed under arrest in connection with a warrant on an unrelated matter.
It is unknown if the driver suffered any injuries, or if any additional charges will be laid.
The RNC closed the eastbound lanes of the road past Aberdeen Avenue for about three hours to investigate.
The RNC are looking for anyone with information or dashcam footage in the area of the Trans Canada Highway leading up to the time of the crash.
The RNC requests that anyone with information to assist this investigation contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app #SayItHere
NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.
Earlier story:
A serious crash has closed the eastbound lanes of the Outer Ring Road, east of the Aberdeen Avenue exit. One person has been taken to hospital in serious condition.
NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.Post Views: 612
Police looking for public’s help in locating stolen truckBy Web Team — 2 hours ago
Holyrood RCMP is investigating the theft of a GMC Sierra truck that was stolen while parked in an open area off of Salmonier Line. The theft happened sometime between 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and 8:00 p.m. on Sunday. The truck, a 2017 dark blue GMC Sierra 1500 with Newfoundland and Labrador Licence Plate CZP 415, had a steel tool box in the back. A picture of the truck is attached.
The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Holyrood RCMP at 709-229-3892 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Nurses union to launch campaign to signal urgent need for changeBy Web Team — 3 hours ago
The Registered Nurses Union of NL (RNU) will launch a campaign tomorrow to communicate what it calls the crisis in health care, especially as it relates to registered nurses and nurse practitioners.
RNU President, Yvette Coffey will be joined by executives of RNU, RNs and NPs from around the
province, RNU Board members and other stakeholders as she kicks-off this campaign.
“With RNs and NPs leaving the profession, and in many cases the province, at an alarming rate,
we must do something now. We cannot wait. We are hemorrhaging nurses at this point and
there must be a focus on retention if we want to save our public healthcare system,” says
Yvette Coffey, RNU President. “RNs and NPs are holding this system together and without
them, and without combatting the nursing shortage, the system will fall apart!”
NTV News will be there have the details once the campaign is launched.Post Views: 72