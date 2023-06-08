SIRT-NL calls for investigation into incident involving RCMP officers at Stephenville Airport

SIRT-NL Director Michael King advised today that the RCMP notified SIRT-NL, on June 7, of a potential serious incident that occurred while RCMP officers were removing an individual from a plane and taking him into custody at Stephenville International Airport. King has now directed a SIRT-NL investigation.

SIRT-NL is a civilian led oversight agency, which conducts its own investigations into serious incidents. Serious incidents within this context are those involving serious injury, death, sexual offence, domestic violence or any matter of significant public interest arising from the actions of a police officer in Newfoundland and Labrador.

NTV’s Don Bradshaw has been covering the story and will have more on the NTV Evening Newshour.