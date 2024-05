The Serious Incident Response Team is appealing to the public, seeking witnesses, and CCTV and dash cam footage related to the motor vehicle collision that occurred on May 14 in Kippens.

Those who witnessed the collision or have CCTV or dash cam footage between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on May 14, on Kippens Road, between Port au Port and Stephenville, are asked to contact SIRT-NL at (709) 738-7478 or toll free at (833) 738-7478.