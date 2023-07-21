News

Sinkhole caused by heavy rainfall on Corner Brook Stream Trail

By Web Team
Published on July 21, 2023 at 10:48 am

Sink hole opened up last night shortly after 7:00 pm, caused by heavy rainfall in the area. 
City officials believe damage to an unground pipe may have contributed to the hole opening up. 

The affected area is located directly on the Corner Brook Stream Trail, adjacent to the Glynmill Inn. 
A city crew is on site, assessing the extent of the damage, and determining the best course of action to repair the trail. 

As a result, the lower parking lot of the hotel, and the section of trail adjacent to the sink hole will be closed to the public until further notice.

Post Views: 72



Scroll to top