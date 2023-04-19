Post Views: 116
Single-vehicle rollover sends one to hospital

By Earl Noble April 19, 2023

Emergency personnel tend to the driver of a car following a rollover crash on the Outer Ring Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

A single-vehicle crash on the Outer Ring Road Wednesday evening sent one person to hospital with minor injuries.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at about 9:45 p.m.. The driver of an eastbound vehicle lost control and left the highway a short distance from the on-ramp from Team Gushue Highway. The car struck a sign post and rolled over in the ditch, coming to a rest on its roof.

A tourist sign lays damaged in the ditch after being struck by a vehicle. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Firefighters and paramedics helped the driver from the vehicle and to a waiting ambulance, where they were assessed before being taken to hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries.

Firefighters wrapped yellow tape around the car, a common practice used to tell motorists there is no one inside the vehicle and emergency services are aware of its presence.

Roads were wet and visibility was reduced at the time of the crash.

Firefighters wrap yellow tape around a car involved in a crash. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
