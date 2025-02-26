Single-vehicle crash in St. John’s destroys bus shelter

A bus shelter in the west end of St. John’s was destroyed in a single-vehicle crash late Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Cornwall Avenue and Glenview Terrace shortly before noon following the crash. The driver of an SUV traveling westbound on Cornwall Avenue lost control of the vehicle, crashing into the bus shelter. The force of the impact destroyed the shelter and sent broken glass flying more than thirty metres down the road. The SUV also sustained significant damage, after also striking a utility pole.

The driver of the car was assessed at the scene by paramedics, but was not taken to hospital. They reportedly suffered minor injuries, and were last seen speaking with police from the back of a police car. It was unknown if any charges were pending.

There was no one in or near the bus shelter at the time of the crash.

Personnel with Metrobus and with Newfoundland Power were summoned to the scene to assess damage. Traffic was slowed in the area for a while.