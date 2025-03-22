Significant contraband tobacco charges recently laid by Clarenville RCMP

Police have charged four individuals- 50-year-old Trent Smith, 50-year-old Trevor Smith, 78-year-old Chesley Smith, each of Clarenville, and 54-year-old Shawn Avery of Hillview.

All four recently appeared in court to answer to several charges laid by the RCMP as part of a 2024 contraband tobacco investigation.

On March 2, 2024, Trent Smith was intercepted in a transport truck at the ferry terminal in North Sydney. He was found in possession of 760,000 contraband cigarettes, an estimated tax value of $250,000, approximately $30,000 cash and over 3,000 methamphetamine pills, all of which were destined for this province.

The next day, on March 3, police executed a search warrant at C&D Transport’s warehouse in Deep Bight and seized 1,518,000 contraband cigarettes with estimated tax value of over $493,000, a quantity of methamphetamine pills, cash, a 53-foot commercial trailer, and a 27-foot cargo trailer.

Following an examination of evidence obtained throughout this investigation, formal charges were laid by RCMP against Trent Smith, Trevor Smith, Chesley Smith and Shawn Avery, on Feb. 6, 2025.

Their next court date is scheduled to take place on April 24.