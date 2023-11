The Honourable Dr. Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, will join officials from WestJet and the St. John’s International Airport Authority in making a significant announcement related to air access tomorrow (Wednesday, November 15).

The event will take place at Theatre Hill café at the Majestic Theatre, 390 Duckworth Street, St. John’s beginning at 9:00 a.m.

NTV News will have the follow-up after the announcement tomorrow morning.