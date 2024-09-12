Showers return Friday ahead of cold front

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR TONIGHT ….. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS HERE
TONIGHT
- Clear on the Island
- Lows of 3° to 10°
- Areas of frost are possible for low-lying areas of interior, central, and northeastern Newfoundland. This DOES NOT include the Avalon Peninsula.
- Showers end in Labrador West but continue in the east and around Goose Bay.
- Lows of 4° to 10°
FRIDAY
- Showers become numerous on the West Coast and throughout Central in the afternoon
- Skies remain sunny outside of that area
- Highs of 19° to 22°
- Areas of showers and rain along the Labrador Coast
- Highs of 10° to 13°
SATURDAY
- Showers on the Avalon as a cold front moves through, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy
- Highs of 14° to 16°
- Isolated showers on the coast of Labrador
- Highs of 9° to 14°
SUNDAY
- Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers over eastern and northeastern Newfoundland
- Highs of 11° to 13°
- Partly to mostly cloudy in Labrador
- Highs of 7° on the east to 24° in the west
MONDAY
- Partly cloudy on the Island
- Highs of 20° east to 23° west
- Chance of rain and/or showers in Labrador
- Highs of 16° to 20°
TUESDAY
- Chance of morning rain in the east, otherwise, partly cloudy on the Island
- Highs in the lower 20s
- Chance of rain in eastern Labrador, while it’s mostly cloudy in the west
- Highs in the middle teens to lower 20s