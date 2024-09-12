Eddie's Update Weather

Showers return Friday ahead of cold front

Posted: September 12, 2024 4:09 pm
By Eddie Sheerr

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR TONIGHT ….. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS HERE

TONIGHT

  • Clear on the Island
    • Lows of 3° to 10°
    • Areas of frost are possible for low-lying areas of interior, central, and northeastern Newfoundland. This DOES NOT include the Avalon Peninsula.
  • Showers end in Labrador West but continue in the east and around Goose Bay.
    • Lows of 4° to 10°

FRIDAY

  • Showers become numerous on the West Coast and throughout Central in the afternoon
  • Skies remain sunny outside of that area
    • Highs of 19° to 22°
  • Areas of showers and rain along the Labrador Coast
    • Highs of 10° to 13°

SATURDAY

  • Showers on the Avalon as a cold front moves through, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy
    • Highs of 14° to 16°
  • Isolated showers on the coast of Labrador
    • Highs of 9° to 14°

SUNDAY

  • Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers over eastern and northeastern Newfoundland
    • Highs of 11° to 13°
  • Partly to mostly cloudy in Labrador
    • Highs of 7° on the east to 24° in the west

MONDAY

  • Partly cloudy on the Island
    • Highs of 20° east to 23° west
  • Chance of rain and/or showers in Labrador
    • Highs of 16° to 20°

TUESDAY

  • Chance of morning rain in the east, otherwise, partly cloudy on the Island
    • Highs in the lower 20s
  • Chance of rain in eastern Labrador, while it’s mostly cloudy in the west
    • Highs in the middle teens to lower 20s
