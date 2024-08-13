Showers become more widespread Tuesday afternoon on the Island

Many of us across the Island are waking up to sunshine and comfortable temperatures as we start Tuesday. The webcams from across the Island show that quite well. The images below were all taken around 7 AM.
The sunshine and dry weather that some are seeing this morning will not last over southern, central and eastern areas as showers and areas of rain are set to develop this afternoon as a cold front sinks southward into the area. We can spot the cold front using this lovely map from Ventusky.
The forecast for today calls for more clouds than sun over most of the Island, with rain becoming more widespread this afternoon. Temperatures will also fall into the teens as the cold front dips to the south. Areas on the Avalon may creep into the lower 20s before the front moves through. The exception to this will be on the Northern Peninsula and in Labrador, where sunny skies will be found today.
Futurecast shows the development of the rain quite well and you can see here in the video below. This will give you a good idea of what to expect throughout the day. I’ll have your next update for you this afternoon or evening. Have a great Tuesday!