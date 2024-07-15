Short Term Rental of Bannerman Park Canteen Available

The canteen located in Bannerman Park has recently become available for a food vendor.

The City is seeking expressions of interest for a temporary tenant to occupy the canteen until the end of September.

At the end of September, the City intends to carry out a Request for Proposals for a long-term vendor.

The City envisions a tenant who can provide prepackaged food and beverages but is open to other innovative proposals. Ideally, the new tenant would be able to open as soon as possible to serve the park’s visitors throughout the summer and early fall.

Those interested can send their expression of interest to the city via email.