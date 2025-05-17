Shingles Vaccine expanded for all residents aged 50 and over

Starting Sept. 1, the shingles vaccine will be available for no cost to all individuals aged 50 years and over.

The expansion will follow a phased approach:

Starting June 1, the shingles vaccine will be offered to residents ages 65 and over and immunocompromised residents between the ages of 50-64.

Starting Sept. 1, the shingles vaccine will be offered to all individuals aged 50 years and over.

The increased access to the shingles vaccine will further ensure improved health and well-being for more seniors and older adults in the province. It will also ensure high-risk populations receive protection against shingles and its related health complications, reduce hospital visits, physician consultations and pain management treatments.

The expansion aligns with recommendations from Health Accord NL to support older adults to age well with dignity and autonomy and expand access to shingles and pneumonia vaccines for seniors. The province previously announced the shingles vaccine would be available June 1 for individuals aged 65 to 70 years and immunocompromised residents over the age of 70 as part of the provincial immunization program