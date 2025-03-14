Sheshatshiu RCMP searching for overdue snowmobilers

Two men, 27-year-old Maurice Mark and 43-year-old Timothy Pone, who were travelling together by snowmobile, are missing after being reported overdue from a fishing trip to Rabbit Island on March 13, 2025.

The men, who were traveling together on a black Summit Ski-Doo snowmobile, departed Sheshatshiu at approximately 3:00 p.m. yesterday. Shortly before 10:00 a.m. this morning, police received a report indicating that the two men had not returned. Ground Search and Rescue have been engaged and a search is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing snowmobilers is asked to contact Sheshatshiu RCMP at 709-497-8700.