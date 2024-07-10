Sheshatshiu RCMP responds to report of impaired driver, woman arrested

A 38-year-old woman was arrested for impaired operation by Sheshatshiu RCMP following the report of a suspected impaired driver on July 8.

Shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Monday, police received the report, conducted patrols and located the described vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted. The driver, who showed signs of alcohol impairment, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested for impaired driving. At the detachment, she provided breath samples that were nearly three times the legal limit. The woman was released from custody and is set to appear in court at a later date to answer to charges of impaired driving. Her licence was suspended and the vehicle was seized and impounded.