Sheshatsiu RCMP is investigating an arson that occurred just outside of a home on Edward’s Drive this past weekend.

RCMP were called to the residence early Sunday morning to reports of a Sea-doo on fire. The watercraft was completely destroyed in the fire, while a nearby boat and motor were also damaged.

The fire is considered suspicious in nature, and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheshatshiu RCMP or Crime Stoppers.