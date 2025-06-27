Sheshatshiu RCMP conducing positive ticketing program over summer months

Thanks to a number of community sponsors, Sheshatshiu RCMP is conducting a positive ticketing program over the summer months in the communities of Sheshatshiu and North West River.

From now until Sept. 30, children who are observed practicing safe bicycle operation and wearing a helmet will be given a positive ticket which is associated to a prize that can be redeemed at one of the following businesses:

CRB Supermarket/Riverside Restaurant – small slushie or small ice cream

Sheshatshiu Innu First Nations Northern and Gas Station – small slushie or small ice cream

Seraphines – small slushie or small ice cream

Makkes – soda pop or small bag of chips



In addition, each ticket that is redeemed at CRB Supermarket/Riverside Restaurant will be submitted for a draw on September 30th for a chance to win a large pizza, large garlic fingers and a 2L of soda pop.