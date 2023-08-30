Sheshatshiu man arrested for selling alcohol to minors

A 63-year-old man has been arrested by the RCMP in Sheshatshiu for selling alcohol to minors.

The RCMP executed a search warrant at the home of Pien Gregoire and seized a quantity of alcohol, ammunition and a firearm.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation assisted with the investigation.

Gregoire was arrested and is charged with a number of firearms offences as well as a number of offences under the Liquor Control Act.

He was released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.