Residents in the area of Salter Place, Anspach Street, Eastaff Street and Hogan Street are asked to shelter in place as the RNC respond to a weapons offence in that area.

That shelter in place order has now been expanded, to the area of Gros Morne Place. People in the area of Gros Morne Place, Heatherton Place, Hamlyn Rd and Baie Verte St area are to SHELTER IN PLACE for the time being.

NTV News is on scene, and will provide updates as they become available.